MeT predicts rains, snow from today

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Nov 12:
The weatherman has predicted light to moderate rainfall in plains and snowfall in upper reaches of Kashmir on Tuesday and Wednesday.
Director Meteorological (MeT) department, Sonum Lotus said that there is possibility of light to moderate rainfall in the plains including Srinagar on Tuesday and Wednesday.
“The plains will not experience snowfall,” he said adding there is a forecast of light snowfall in higher reaches.
Lotus said weather would remain wet till November 14 and weather conditions would improve from November 15 morning.
He said the snowfall in upper reaches would not be heavy as it was last week.
Earlier on November 4-5, the plans and higher reaches experienced season’s first snowfall that resulted in blockade of roads and disrupted the power supply across the Valley. KNS