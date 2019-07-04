About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
July 04, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

MeT predicts rain, thunderstorm in Jammu districts in next 1-3 hrs



Moderate to severe thunderstorm and shower  with lightning and strong gusty winds are most likely to hit Kathua, Samba, Jammu, Udampur, Reasi, Doda, Kistawar, Ramban during next one to three hours, MeT official said Thursday afternoon.

A spell of evening shower is likely en-route Phalgam-Baltal, the official said.

;