MeT predicts rain, thunderstorm in Jammu districts in next 1-3 hrs

July 04, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News





Moderate to severe thunderstorm and shower with lightning and strong gusty winds are most likely to hit Kathua, Samba, Jammu, Udampur, Reasi, Doda, Kistawar, Ramban during next one to three hours, MeT official said Thursday afternoon.



A spell of evening shower is likely en-route Phalgam-Baltal, the official said.