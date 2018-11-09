MeT predicts rain, snow from Nov 11-14

Rabiya BashirSrinagar, Nov 08:
The weatherman has predicted fresh spell of rain and snowfall in Kashmir from November 11 to November 14.
Assistant Director, Director Meteorological (MeT) department Mukhtar Ahmad told Rising Kashmir that because of the WesternDisturbances, Valley would receive rain and snowfall for four days starting from Sunday.
“From November 11 to 14, upper reaches of the Valley will witness moderate snowfall while plains including Srinagar would experience rain,” he said.
Mukhtar said on November 12 and 13, the system would be more active.
“Besides, there will be a cloudy weather for two consecutive days on November 9 and 10,” he said.
Director, MeT Department, Sonam Lotus asked people not to worry as the intensity of magnitude of rain and snowfall would be less as compared to the snowfall witnessed on last Saturday.
He said besides upper reaches, plains may also experience fresh snowfall on November 14.
“After Nov 15, weather will remain mostly dry for next few days,” Lotus said.
On last Saturday, Valley experienced season’s first snowfall. The snowfall led to blockade of roads and suspension of air traffic and disrupted the power supply across the Valley.
Some areas in south Kashmir are without electricity today as the Power Development Department (PDD) has failed to restore power in some parts.