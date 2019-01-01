Met predicts rain, snow during next 24 hours as cold wave continues across Kashmir

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar
An intense cold wave continued in Kashmir and Ladakh region on Tuesday as the metrological department forecast light rain and snow during the next 24 hours.
There is a likelihood of light rain and snowfall would break the cycle of cold wave in Jammu and Kashmir, a Met department official said.
The minimum temperatures in Srinagar was recorded minus 4.2 degree Celsius.
Hill station Pahalgam recorded minus 4.9 degree Celsius and Gulmarg ski resort recorded minus 4.2 degree Celsius.
In Ladakh region, it was minus 17.3 degree Celsius in Kargil and minus 14.6 degree Celsius in Leh.
The night's lowest temperatures in Jammu was recorded 5.5 degrees Celsius, Katra 7.2 degrees Celsius, Batote 2.1 degrees Celsius, Bannihal 1.7 degrees Celsius and Bhaderwah 1.2 degrees Celsius.
File picture: Farooq Javed, Rising Kashmir