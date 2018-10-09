MeT predicts rain, snow

Div Com issues advisory
Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Oct 08:
The meteorological department has predicted a spell of rains and snow in Jammu and Kashmir.
An official spokesman said as per the communication received from Indian Meteorological Centre (Ministry of Earth Science), Divisional Commissioner Kashmir Baseer Ahmad Khan issued a weather advisory according to which a spell of light to moderate rain or snow would occur on mountains most likely from late tonight to forenoon of October 10 across the State.
“Light to moderate rain and snow on higher reaches at fairly widespread to widespread places of Kashmir, fairly widespread places of Jammu and at few places of Ladakh, mainly Kargil district during next 24 to 36 hours. There are chances of light to moderate snowfall on Zojila, Sinthan pass, Jammu-Srinagar Highway, Mughal Road and other hilly areas,” he said.
Accordingly, Deputy Commissioners of Kashmir division including Leh and Kargil were asked to advise people not to venture in avalanche prone areas during this period.
The concerned Deputy Commissioners are also asked to take all precautionary measures, so as to avert any untoward incident. The road clearance and power restoration should be the utmost priority.