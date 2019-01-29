Met predicts more snow from Jan 30

One-way traffic restored on Sgr-Jmu highway
Rabiya BashirSrinagar, Jan 28:
The local Meteorological department Monday predicted fresh snowfall across Kashmir between January 30 and 31.
“As of now, it looks like that another spell of light to moderate precipitation. Snow on higher reaches and rain and snow on plains of Kashmir is most likely at widespread places from January 30 (evening) and January 31 in Jammu Kashmir region,” Director, Meteorological department, Sonam Lotus told Rising Kashmir.
He said, thereafter, another spell of snow would affect the region from February 5 to 6.
The Indian Meteorological department has also predicted snowfall and rainfall on January 30 across J&K.
On Sunday, Srinagar recorded minus 3.5 degrees Celsius, while Pahalgam and Gulmarg were at minus 13.6 and minus 12.6 degree Celsius.
Leh recorded minus 15.6 degree Celsius while Jammu City was at 3.5, Katra 3.6, Batote minus 2.6, Bannihal minus 0.9 and Bhaderwah minus 5.4 degree Celsius.
Drass in Ladakh recorded minus 31.4 degrees Celsius, the lowest the mercury has dipped this season.
Meanwhile, SP Traffic Rural Kashmir, Muzaffar Ahmad Shah told Rising Kashmir that traffic plied from Jammu to Srinagar on the highway.
“The highway is open for the vehicular movement. On Monday, the heavy trucks including the light vehicles plied on the highway from Jammu to Srinagar. There were no landslides today," he said.