Met predicts moderate snowfall

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Feb 05:
The Kashmir Valley would receive a fresh snowfall from midnight or Wednesday morning, the local Meteorological department said on Tuesday.
MeT’s Deputy Director Mukhtar Ahmad said that the Valley would receive another snow spell from midnight. “There is a possibility of moderate snowfall from midnight or Wednesday morning till next three days i.e. February 07,” he said.
He said that plains would receive moderate snowfall while as higher reaches including Gulmarg, Pahalgam and others would receive moderate to heavy snowfall. “The Western Disturbance is affecting Kashmir from this evening while as the intensity of WD is more towards Pir Panchal and other adjacent areas where the department is predicting moderate to heavy snowfall,” he said.
Mukhtar added that the wet spell will continue for three days till 07 evening following which the MeT is predicting in the weather conditions in Kashmir.
Notably, the temperature across Kashmir increased from the last couple of days following the improvement in weather conditions while as MeT is expecting a further dip in the temperature from this night.
The snowy weather in past month led to frequent closure of roads especially Srinagar-Jammu highway that also caused postponement of several examinations and left the passengers stranded on the highway for days together. KNS