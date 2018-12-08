About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Met predicts light rain, snow in next 48 hours

Published at December 08, 2018 10:21 AM 0Comment(s)1800views


Rising Kashmir News

Srinagar

The light rain and snowfall is likely to occur in the next 48 hours in Jammu and Kashmir, while an unabated cold wave continued in the Valley on Saturday, a Met department official said.

The weather official said that the minimum temperatures marginally increased due to cloud cover on Saturday.

Kargil in Ladakh region was coldest at minus 11.4 degree Celsius followed by Leh town at minus 6.6 degrees Celsius.

It was minus 1.2 degrees Celsius in Srinagar, minus 3.7 in Pahalgam and minus 6 degree Celsius Gulmarg.

Jammu city recorded 7.7 degrees Celsius, Katra 8.2, Batote 4.1, Bannihal 1.9 and Bhaderwah 0.8 as the night's lowest temperatures.

