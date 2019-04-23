MeT predicts light, moderate rains from 23 April night to 25 April forenoon

April 23, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Waetherman on Tuesday predicted light to moderate rains in Valley begining 23 April (night) to April 25 forenoon.

Director MeT Sonam Lotus said a spell of light to moderate rain and snow (over hilly areas) is most likely from April 23 (night) to 25th forenoon. "Light rain most likely to be witnessed in north west Kashmir areas including Kupwara and Baramulla," he said.

He also said light to moderate rains are expected at most places of Jammu, Kashmir and few places in Kargil district, especially in Zojila area on 24 April.

Some pockets of Jammu and Kashmir region may experience thunderstorm with gusty winds on 24th, the weatherman said.