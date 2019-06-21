MeT predicts intermittent rain for next few days

June 21, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

The Meteorological department Thursday said the intermittent light to moderate rainfall would continue to occur in the Valley for next couple of days.

Deputy Director MeT, Mukhtar Ahmad said weather conditions would improve on June 21 and 22 but intermittent light to moderate rainfall would occur at isolated places on June 22 and 23.

He said MeT has not predicted any heavy downpour in next five days.

Mukhtar said the flood-like situation won’t arise as intensity of rainfall would be low.

The plains including Srinagar experienced light rainfall today.