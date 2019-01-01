MeT issues snowfall, avalanche warning

AgenciesSrinagar
The Meteorological department issued a weather warning on Tuesday evening in Jammu and Kashmir. It said there are predictions that the surface transport could get affected and that there is also a threat of avalanche during the next 48 hours.
However, a more strong Western Disturbance (WD) originating in Arabian sea, was approaching which could hit the region on January 4 and remain active till January 5 when it will later start gradually decreasing thereafter, a Met department spokesman told a news agency this evening.
Meanwhile, due to overcast conditions, the maximum temperature witnessed considerable drop today. Summer capital, Srinagar recorded 5.2 degree Celsius maximum temperature today which was about two notches below normal.