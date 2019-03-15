MeT forecasts fresh rains next week

March 15, 2019 |

The weatherman on Thursday forecast fresh spell of rains from March 19 even as the traffic authorities said that the decision regarding movement of vehicles on Srinagar-Jammu highway, the only surface link connecting Kashmir with the rest of the world, would be taken tomorrow.

“There would be generally cloudy sky with occasional light rain till 15th March morning. Thereafter mainly dry weather upto March 19 when there would be one more rainy spell,” a meteorological department official said here.

He said that Srinagar—the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir - recorded a minimum temperature of 3.2 Degrees Celsius last night against 3.7 degrees Celsius normal for this time of the season.

The official said that Qazigund, the gateway town of Kashmir recorded a low of 2.2 degrees Celsius while the mercury in Kokernag town in south Kashmir settled at a low of 2.5 degrees Celsius while Kupwara town in north Kashmir registered a minimum of 1.0 5 degrees Celsius. Gulmarg, the famous ski-resort in north Kashmir, witnessed a low of minus 4.8 degrees Celsius while the famous health resort of Pahalgam also recorded a minimum of minus 0.2 degrees Celsius. Meanwhile, the traffic department said that the decision regarding movement of vehicles would be taken on Friday. “The decision on movement o traffic on the highway shall be taken tomorrow after accessing the weather and road condition,” said a traffic department official.

