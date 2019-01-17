About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Published at January 17, 2019


MeT forecasts 5-day snowfall from Jan 19

Rabiya Bashir

Srinagar, Jan 16:

 The Director, Meteorological Department Kashmir, Sonam Lotus, has said there would be heavy snowfall for at least five days in the Valley from Saturday (January 19) .
"A comparatively intense western disturbance is becoming active over Jammu and Kashmir from January 19. It will remain there till January 23, peaking on January 22. Under its influence moderate to heavy snowfall is likely to occur in the Valley during this period," Lotus said.
He said the snowfall is likely to disrupt air and surface traffic to and from the Kashmir.

 

