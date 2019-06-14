June 14, 2019 |

The Founder Editor of Rising Kashmir Dr Syed Shujaat Bukhari was murdered in Press Enclave on this day, June 14, a year ago. There were many things Dr Shujaat left behind, including his unparalleled legacy to practice and profess peace even in the most adverse situations and hostile atmosphere. His resolve could be gauged from the fact that till death he did not budge from his views that he strongly expressed about ending the reign of violence on both sides of the divided Kashmir. Violence, the antithetic to peace, cannot tolerate it, not for long. Violence is an end itself and cannot serve any purpose but to consume everything that comes its way. It cannot be means to achieve any ends. Peace, however, as means to establish harmony and camaraderie among people, among communities, among societies, among nations serves an end that has been an ideal of all human civilizations. Dr Shujaat was a messenger of peace who advocated amicable relations even between the most hostile sections. His message as well as his views is clearly conveyed in his work. It is unalterable, unambiguous and unadulterated. Through many of his columns and write outs, he advocated a lasting political solution in Kashmir. His emphasis, whether on this side of the Line of Control or the other side, was on political engagement. He strongly believed in political processes where solutions could be found with the increased participation of people, of groups and different stakeholders. On this day, tributes and obeisance will be paid in equal measure. But will people follow what Dr Shujaat preached, what he believed knowing that it is the most sensible way forward? It is hard to answer, for the man who lived to convince and persuade people in power the message of peace didn’t find many takers. Instead, the hostility was turned against him and he was left disappointed, discouraged on many watershed moments. He didn’t give up though, and perhaps that is the most valuable takeaway one can think of. For all those who believe in peace, who believe in ending bloodshed, who believe in a happy and prosperous world, they need never give up on it.