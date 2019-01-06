Message for teens

Umair Rashid
Teenage stage in one’s life is the most critical stage and at the same time most sensitive stage when you easily get influenced by various factors around you. It is the stage where you want to have everything immediately, you get easily attracted by various factors revolving around you. You dream fantasies.
At one time of the day you may want to have an iPhone – Apple and the other time of the day you want to have the costly branded clothes to make yourself unique from others in order to maintain your status whether among your friends, peers, society etc.
But who is most intelligent is the one who controls and contains his emotions and feelings at this critical juncture of life in order to achieve something big both in this world and the Hereafter. Because this teenage period of life acts as the launching pad in an individual’s life which gives him/her in future life a direction either in constructive way (if utilised these energies in positive goals) or unfortunately destructive way (if deviated from his/her track).
It is because at this stage one is bubbling with a lot of energies and grace and if these energies are utilised in some constructive purposes rather than in the bad desires, an individual can become a successful person and achieve something big both here and there (Hereafter).
Focusing on Kashmir, if we see teens in Kashmir nowadays waist most of their precious time in those things which necessarily cannot give them any benefit in the long run. These days they spend hours of their daily time in playing games like PUBG (Player Unknown's Battleground's – an online multiplayer battle royal game), making absurdity videos on social media apps like TikTok etc.
I don’t understand what kind of 'Chicken Dinner' they enjoy on PUBG? Better would have been to spend time with family than on mobile and enjoy real chicken dinner with them than in the virtual world. How can you then concentrate on your studies when you will spend hours of your daily time in playing these kind of games etc. Because it has been scientifically proven that using too much cell phone continuously for hours can have a devastating impact on the brain. Teens in Kashmir need to think over this issue before its too late.
Also at a time when our Kashmir is already devastated by the armed conflict, where mourning has become a daily routine; how does our moral conscience allow us to spend hours in playing games etc. I am not completely against these things but I am against preferring these temporary pleasures over some constructive purposes! There is no problem in playing these games or using social media but in a very limited manner not at the cost of your studies.
Also, in the present world we give very less preference to our religion (Islam) and usually prefer “Dunya over Deen.” Why we forget that ultimately we've to leave this temporary world to eternal one where we will be questioned? We will be asked about this time, where we had invested and spend it?
Dear, brothers and sisters in Kashmir, the worship (Ibadah) that Almighty Allah loves the most is the worship if we do in our teens. Why can't we offer five times a day which hardly takes 15-20 minutes each prayer approximately when we can spend hours of our daily time in playing games, chatting with friends etc. Why we can’t also go to Darsgah (in our locality) for learning Quran when we can go to tuitions (in morning as well as in evening)? Going to tuitions is necessary but learning Quran to understand its message clearly is also necessary for everyone in his early life because Almighty Allah has ordered us to do so but unfortunately we don’t give a damn to it!
Why we can’t spend time in gaining Islamic knowledge, learn Hadiths and know about different issues in the light of Islam when we can watch a movie continuously for 3 hours without even getting bored! At this stage my points may appear intricate to you but these are some serious issues which immediately need to be think upon.
Parents are also to be blamed for this, when they don’t guide their children right from their childhood, don’t even think that my child also needs to know the message of Quran and Hadith, don’t teach them how to live a peaceful and happy life in accordance with Islam, it becomes the main reason what we are seeing today and often say “our society is failing” without first questioning ourselves. Results are In front of us – look at the condition of our tuition centres!
Now, it becomes difficult to differentiate whether it is the place where youth go for study or for modelling. Look at the condition of Parraypora? I think you all may be aware with the conditions there where boys do dangerous bike stunts to impress girls! What nonsense are we heading to?
Here, it is also important to think why despite doing all this - spending hours in playing games, chatting with friends; we don’t feel happy, we don’t find peace within ourselves! I will try to make you understand the main reason behind the lack of peace which we feel within inner self.
Basically, a man comprises of two things – a physical body and a soul given to him/her by Almighty Allah. Whenever our physical body feels hungry, we satisfy its hunger by eating food, drinking water etc until its hunger is satisfied.
Similarly, our soul too feels hungry and its hunger can’t be satisfied by eating and drinking or wasting our time. But its hunger can be satisfied only by offering Namaz five times a day, spending time in reciting Holy Quran, doing Zikr of Allah and desisting from all kinds of sins.
So, for a peaceful and calm life it is indispensable to satisfy the hunger of our soul which can be satisfied only by living a life of a true Muslim.
That is why I strongly believe it is high time that teens in Kashmir think over these above highlighted issues and try to integrate the above discussed suggestions in their lives. They should spend very less time in playing these games like PUBG and others and spend more time in reading books (more importantly Holy Quran along with its Tafseer) and doing Zikr of Almighty Allah.
They should also spend their time with their families especially parents (as they have the more experience of life) to know how to live our lives happily and peacefully instead of wasting it in playing games, social media etc.
The main responsibility lies with the parents also to guide and to act as a trusted counsellor for their teens. Along with their education in their respective careers, they must also provide and enlighten them with the knowledge of Quran and Hadith by sending them to Islamic Madrasas, Darsgahs or Masjids where Quran is taught.
sheikhumairrashid@gmail.com