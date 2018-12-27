Mess in Education: Chinar International clarifies

Srinagar:
The Jammu and Kashmir State Education Department has been making “genuine effort” to improve standard of education in government-run schools, a non-profit organization Chinar International clarified on Monday.
Global Executive Director (GED) of Chinar International, Irfan Shahmiri said, "While the quality of education has suffered during turmoil, the state education department has been making a consistent and genuine effort in trying to improve the standard of education. While the challenges still remain, the efforts are being made in the right direction."
Earlier, the non-profit organization, Chinar International had revealed that the quality education in Kashmir was “extremely poor standard in government-run-schools.”
Global Executive Director (GED) of Chinar International, Irfan Shahmiri said, “School education in Kashmir valley is suffering; even many students of secondary level of government schools do secure a percentage of more than 40-45 percent.” Shahmiri was speaking here while briefing the reporters during a press conference.
Shahmiri elaborated on the partnership that the organization has with the State as one that is working towards the empowerment of vulnerable children and marginalized youth.
The organization in a statement today clarified that “Our joint endeavour is the improvement of quality education and the State Govt has facilitated the adoption of 25 government schools by Chinar International. These schools have over 3500 children and the goal is to make them model schools.”