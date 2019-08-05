Mercury on rise, Jammu hottest at 35.0 deg Celsius

August 05, 2019 01:00:00 | Press Trust Of India

Hot and humid conditions persisted in most parts of Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday with day temperature in most parts of the state settling several degrees above season's average.

Jammu was the hottest with a high of 35 degrees Celsius and a low of 26.2 degrees Celsius, the Met department said.

The maximum temperature in Srinagar marked an increase of around 3 degrees and settled at 31.9 degrees Celsius, the department said, adding the minimum temperature settled at 18.2 degrees Celsius.

Katra in Reasi district, which serves as the base camp for Vaishno Devi pilgrims, was the second hottest place in the region with the day and night temperatures settling at 32.1 and 23.9 degrees Celsius respectively.

Kargil township in Ladakh region recorded a high of 31.4 degrees Celsius and a low of 14.4 degrees Celsius, the weatherman said.

Leh recorded a drop of 1.5 degrees in the day temperature which settled at 26.2 degrees Celsius.

The weatherman has predicted fairly widepsread light to moderate rain or thundershowers across the state, especially in Jammu region during the next two days.