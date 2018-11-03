Mentally unsound civilian shot dead near Army camp in Shopian

Javid SofiShopian
A civilian was allegedly shot dead by Army near its camp at Pahnoo village in South Kashmir's Shopian district in wee hours of Saturday.
A police official said Rayees Ahmad Wani son of Abdul Hamid Wani, a resident of Begam Kulgam was shot dead by Army near the fence of 34 RR camp at Pahnoo at around 3 am
He said that sentry on guard duty noticed Wani’s movement and he fired some warning shots in air but that didn't stop him.
“After seeing him approaching towards the fence of Army camp, the person was fired and shot dead,” he said.
The slain was apparently “mentally challenged”, the police official said.
Police has registered a case in this incident and started investigations.