Mentally unsound Beegam slain civilian was shot dead by forces: Admin to SHRC

Riyaz BhatSrinagar:
Civil and Police administration on Wednesday admitted that slain civilian Rayees Ahmed Wani of Beegam village in Kulgam district was mentally unsound and was shot dead by forces after crossing the army fence.
Shopian district administration and police said this in a reply to State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) notice regarding the killing of Wani who was shot dead on 03-11-2018 near Army camp in Pahnoo, Shopian. Police informed the Commission that the Police Station Shopian received an telephonic information from Army 44 RR camp Pahnoo to the effect that an unidentified person crossed the fence of Army Camp close to the camp wall, who despite repeated warnings from the sentry on duty, did not respond to the call.
"The sentry fired aerial shots but even then the person did not halt and continued to step forward towards the camp. With the result sentry fired towards him resulting on spot dead of Wani," Police said.
SHRC was also informed that the police acting upon the information, a case FIR No. 355/2018 U/S 447 A/511 RPC was registered in Poice Station Shopian and investigation taken up.
"During the course of investigation the body of the deceased identified at Rayees Ahrnad Wani S/o Abdul Hamid Wani R/o Boogam Kulgam was taken into possession and after completing medico legal and other formalities has been handed over to his legal heirs for last rites," police said.
Police said that during course of investigation, it surfaced that the deceased was mentally challenged and on the fateful night came close to the Army camp Pahnoo and despite many verba warnings from sentry on duty did not stop
"Since the area is highly infested from the militancy point of view, the sentry on duty in first instance fired some serial shots but due to no response from the deceased, the sentry fired towards him, resuting on spot death of the deceased. However. investigation of the case is going on," police told SHRC.
Deputy Commissioner, Shopian, also informed the SHRC that that the statements of witnesses were recorded under law which revealed that the deceased was a mentally challenged person. The investigation of the case is going on.
"The report of Tehsildar, Shopían submitted vide No: 1651/Teh/Spn/MM/18-19; dated: 13-12-2018 reveals that during the pre-dawn hours of 03-11 2018 few gunshots were heard in village Pahnoo and in the morning a bullet ridden body was discovered in the vicinity of army camp Pahnoo," DC Shopian said. The DC also told SHRC that as an immediate relief Abdul Hameed Wani father of the deceased was provided Rs. 50,000 out of Red Cros District Administration. The petition of the case before the SHRC was filed by Chairman of International Forum of Justice (IFJ).