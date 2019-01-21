Mental Health Problem: Don’t feel ashamed

Firdousa Jan
There is a growing need to understand the importance of mental health especially in a place like Kashmir where every second person is stressed due to several reasons.
We are living in a conflict zone where we have witnessed much violence and conflict especially over the past two and a half decades. Thousands of people have lost their lives, many disappeared and many more lost their jobs. Mental health is important because mental health problems are common. 1 in 4 of us will be affected at some point in our lives, mental health issues can lead to depression, anxiety, aggressive, hostile behaviour and drug addiction.
According to the reports of drug de- addiction center (SMHS) Psychiatric Diseases Hospital Rainawari Srinagar there has been an increase in the cases of substance abuse over the last three years.
In the year 2014 there were 14583 substance abuse patients seen in general Out Door Patient Department.
In 2015 the rate of substance abuse was 27,952 patients, and in 2016 there was further increase in patients, as 33,222 substance abuse cases were reported.
Besides unrest in Kashmir valley which has deeply affected our mental health, the cut throat competitions in almost every sector, in every profession , in every locality, be it a city, a town or a village , the issues related to mental health have certainly deteriorated the quality of health.
It affects our relationships with friends, family, law enforcement or school officials. The problems of mental health are not confined to gender or profession. They are not limited to a particular age group. They entangle any person who is a victim any kind of injustice.
It affects learning of our children their attentiveness, their concentration, their classroom conduct, their ability to communicate.
- Mental health refers to the maintenance of successful mental activity .It also includes maintaining the abilities to adapt to change and to cope with stress. Mental health consists of a person’s emotional, psychological and social wellbeing. The components of mental health are how we think, feel and act. It’s important to recognize our thoughts and to determine if they are reasonable for the situation
- Feeling is the sensory component of mental health
- Thoughts produce feelings– thinking the same thoughts over and over in our mind will create feelings, negative thoughts will create more negative feelings and positive thoughts will create more positive feelings. So,it is important to recognize our feelings
- Action is the behavioural component of mental health
- Thoughts and feelings result in actions for example, if you are angry with your friend on some issue and then you take an action as a result of your thoughts and feelings
- Actions can be unhealthy for example, you could pick up the phone and yell at your friend and damage the relationship
- Actions can be healthy for example, you could talk over your thoughts and feelings with your friend or with someone else who could help you.
Taking a holistic approach to viewing one’s health by addressing the mind body connection is an important skill for addressing one’s overall health. Everyone experiences highs and lows throughout their lives and finding a supportive friend to help manage the problems.
Mental health is not talked about as often because of social stigma, but it is important to discuss because it can save lives and shed light on the support that many people need. Discussing about mental health can open a person’s support system.
Someone we know our family members, friends, our classmates or colleagues will have mental health problems, they might not know how to tell or share.
Talking about mental health will break down any social stigma. What if someone talk to us about their mental health, we don’t have to be an expert to talk and to listen and often it’s the little things that make a big difference. Here are some tips if someone talks to us about their mental health:
- We have to listen patiently
- Let them know if you understand
- Avoid being judge mental
- Take them seriously
- Make yourself available to talk again if needed
- Don’t turn what you have been told into gossip- you should not share what they tell you
Let them share on their own termsif you have made the decision to talk to someone about your mental health, you may be nervous about how things will go and what could happen.
Being able to open up and share something you have been keeping to yourself for a longtime can feel like a weight has been lifted.
You might learn that the person you are talking to has had some personal experience or knows someone in their family who has gone through something similar, which will help you to feel less alone.
No one should feel ashamed about having mental health problem. All of us have mental health. Like our bodies our mind can become unwell so it is time to change and freely talk what we feel.