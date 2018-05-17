Mental health awareness program ‘Beadaar’ held at KU

Musaib Hafiz/ Sahil iqbalSrinagar, May 16:
Department of Social Welfare and Ittifaaq-United We Stand, Wednesday organized a mental awareness program “Beadaar-Let’s Talk Mental Health” here at Gandhi Bhawan of University of Kashmir.
Valley’s leading psychiatrist, Dr. Arshid Hussain, senior journalist Gowher Geelani, Research Scholar and author of Tearful Pages, Azra Mufti were the chief guests on the occasion.
In his address Dr. Arshad Hussain said, “Mental health problems in Kashmir are a reality and only small proportion of patients seek help. He said the only way to remove the stigma from mental health is to create awareness about it among the masses.”
Speaking on the occasion Azra Mufti said, “I am glad to see that a program on mental health awareness has been organized. This would definitely help the victims of mental disorders.”
Senior Journalist, Gowhar Geelani while emphasizing on the role of media in spreading awareness about the mental health issues and substance abuse said, "Professional hands should write about sensitive issues and use the right words and terminology so that no one is unnecessarily panicked in the name of awareness."
Geelani argued that media can act as a bridge between people suffering from mental health illness and psychiatrists to telegraph the right messages.
"Mental health institutions should organize workshops and seminars with journalists to make them aware about the right terminology to be used in their stories related to health," Geelani said adding "Public awareness on mental health is generally very low in Kashmir. There is need to write more and more about mental health."
l-crystals, R.T Advertisers and C.P Advertisers sponsored the event organized by Zoya and Nida Rehman.
