Mendhar’s Harni-Bhimber Gali road in shambles; locals suffer

July 18, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

The residents of Mendhar and its adjoining areas in Poonch district are up in arms against the authorities for dilapidated condition of the Harni-Bhimber Gali road in the district.

The Harni-Bhimber Gali is the only surface link to many villages including Gultha, Keri, Kangra and other adjoining areas, connecting them with tehsil headquarters at Mendhar.

Locals while talking to GNS said that the concerned authorities have failed to macadamize the 12-kilometre road as it is in dilapidated condition since past several years.

“Despite approaching the concerned authorities no action was taken. We are suffering immensely due to dilapidated condition of this road,” a local said.

The residents have urged the district administration to consider this genuine issue and start work on it at the earliest.” (GNS)