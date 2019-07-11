Mendhar: Youth hold protest against mob lynching

July 11, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Scores of youth took to streets in Mendhar on Wednesday to protest against the increasing cases of mob lynching of Muslims in various states of India.

As per reports, the protest rally was under the banner of United Youth Of Mendhar led by President Dilshad Qadri.

In a memorandum submitted to President Ram Nath Kovind, through the district administration, the protesters termed the lynching as “a blot on secularism and an organised effort to create a fear psychosis among Muslims.”

Stating that Muslims and Hindus had been living in harmony in India for generations, they said that “now, some anti-social elements of Hindutva outfits were killing Muslims in the name of cow protection and protection of Hindu culture.”

Referring to the lynching of Tabrez Ansari recently in Jharkhand, they said he was accused of stealing motorcycles and brutally beaten while being asked to chant ‘Jai Sri Ram’. The memorandum stated that in the name of Ram, Muslims are being targeted and victimized through lynching.

Stating that Muslims comprise 20 percent of India’s population, the memorandum said if a huge number of the community does not feel safe in the country, then it was most regrettable and only the ruling government at the Centre must be held responsible for such inhuman acts.

