Mendhar shuts in support of Art 35A

Published at August 26, 2018 01:00 AM 0Comment(s)39views

NC MLA leads protest march


Rising Kashmir News

Srinagar, Aug 25:

The Mendhar town in Poonch district observed complete shutdown in support of Article 35A while NC MLA Javed Rana led a protest march against any tinkering of the law, which grants special privileges to residents of the state.
All shops, business establishments and educational institutions in Poonch remained closed while movement of traffic was also affected.
The shutdown was observed in support of Article 35A.
The NC MLA Javed Rana led a protest march against any tinkering of Article 35A.
While calling for retention of Article 35-A, the protestors raised pro-freedom slogans in the main town.
While addressing the protestors, NC MLA said dilution or scrapping of Article 35A would have serious ramifications.
“We will fight tooth and nail for retention of the Article 35A”, he said adding elements inimical to peace have been working overtime to create instability and commotion across the State and asserted that all such machinations will be foiled by the people by maintaining unity and tranquillity.
Referring to the Instrument of Accession and the Delhi Agreement, Rana said these emphasize the special status and unique identity of Jammu and Kashmir and its people.
He described Article 35A as manifestation of the permanent resident laws, which are imperative for upholding the rights and preserving the identity of the people of Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh regions.


