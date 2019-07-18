About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
July 18, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Mendhar seeks public darbar at tehsil Dak Bungalow

 Sarpanch and Panch Association Mendhar has urged the district administration to hold a public darbar at the tehsil Dak Bungalow to redress the public grievances.
Lamenting that the border tehsils including Balakote, Mankote and Mendhar have been deprived of basic amenities, the Association president Showkat Chaudhary while talking to GNS said, “The locals have to undertake an 80-kilometre journey to reach district headquarters in Poonch to register their grievances. Despite treading the arduous journey, we have over the time been left disappointed as no official has turned to redress the issues.”
Sarpanch Wasim Ahmad Khan said, “On many occasions, we even heard from the people visiting there that the concerned officials remain absent. The people are living a life of agony with no one listening to their genuine grievances.”
“The areas are grappling with many issues with no proper water supply, no electricity, poor drainage system, bad road conditions, issues with widow pension and handicapped class, no health proper health facility even as people are facing issues with revenue related matters,” a Panch member Zameer Ahmad said.
Demanding a public darbar be held, the locals urged the district administration to take their issues into consideration on priority basis to mitigate their sufferings. (GNS)

 

