Mendhar residents protest against erratic power supply

Nazim Ali ManhasPoonch
Inhabitants of Harni and its adjoining areas in Mendhar tehsil of Poonch district Thursday held a protest demonstration against erratic power supply in their areas.
The protesters blocked Mendhar-Surankote road for three hours.
Residents of Harni alleged that despite several representations concerned Power Development Department (PDD) officials have failed for over two months to replace the damaged transformers in their areas.
Protesting residents warned the PDD of large-scale protest demonstration if the authorities failed to replace the damaged transformer within in next few days.
Naib Tehsildar Harni Aftab Hussain Shah said the matter has already been taken up with the higher authorities.
"As soon as we get new transformers, power will be restored in these areas." Shah said.