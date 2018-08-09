Mendhar resident shot dead in Saudi Arabia, family appeals GoI to help bring back body

NAZIM ALI MANHASMendhar:
A 28-year-old man from Mendhar has been shot dead in Saudi Arabia, reports said on Wednesday.
The deceased Zulfikar Ahmad (28) son Mohd Iqbal of Keri Gultha area of Mendhar in Poonch was working there as a labour and was shot dead by a Saudi man over some minor issue at Tareeb ,Saudi Arabia.
Zulfikar, who is the father of a 10-month-old baby, was the lone bread winner for the family.
Meanwhile, the family of the deceased appealed to the government of India and have asked the Union Minister of External Affairs Sushma Swaraj to personally intervene and help in bringing back the body of Zulfkar.
The mother of slain man said that they are very poor and were unable to bring the body back. “We now request the government of India especially Minister for external affairs Sushma Swaraj to help us in bringing the body of our son back for last rites,” she said.
The family also appealed the Saudi Arabia authorities to sternly punish the killer and demanded due compensation and release of pending wages of Zulfikar as soon as possible.