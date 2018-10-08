Mendhar health institutions without staff, equipments; authorities sleeping*

NAZIM ALI MANHASMendhar:
What could be said as most unfortunate as the Sub division Mendhar is reeling under severe shortage of medicos and paramedical staff besides vital diagnostic equipment for the last many years while those sitting at the helms seems to have no concerns about the patients visiting hospital off and on.
The hospitals in Mendher even have no facility of digital X-ray while sonography machine lying there is also non-functional owing to which patients have to get these tests conducted from the private laboratories where they are paying double amount on one hand and are suffering due to extra time waste on the other hand. This even adversely affects the patients from the far flung areas as they have to go back to their respective homes by the time after treatment to which they fail most of time as their maximum time get wasted in conducting tests from private labs and suffer badly.
Sources within the department informed that at present only 06 medicos are in the hospital against the sanctioned vacancy of 29 doctors. Similarly only 206 paramedical staff is at present in the hospital against the sanctioned vacancy of 312 besides some technical staff.
Moreover there is no Gynecologist and Physician in the SDH Medhar for the last couple of months.
As per official data there are 5 sanctioned posts of specialist doctor out of which only 3 are in position and 2 are lying Vacant, similarly out of 29 posts of assistant surgeon only 06 are in position and 23 are lying vaccant which included PHC Mankote 1, PHC Behroti 02, PHC Chattral 02, PHC Bhatadorian 02, PHC Dhargloon 02, A/D Sangiote 02,A/D Nakkamanghari 02, A/D Kasblari 02, A/D Dabraj 02, A/D Kalaban 02, PHC Harni 1, RIS Mendhar 1, ICDS Mendhar 01 and SDH Mendhar 1.
Offical data also revealed that there are 08 sancation posts of dental surgeon while only 1 is in position and 07 are lying vacant. And many post of CHO and health educators are lying vacant in Mendhar, Mankote and Balakote tehsils as well.
When contacted Block Medical Officer Mendhar Parvez Ahmed Khan said that there has been communiqués regarding the requisites of the hospital issues from time to time to the concerned authorities, yet those are supposed to be materialized, Khan said.