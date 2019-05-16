Member SCOC briefs Governor on implementation of JJ ACT

May 16, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Rajiv Khajuria, Member Selection cum Oversight Committee (SCOC) formed under the J&K Juvenile Justice Act (Care and Protection of Children), met Governor Satya Pal Malik at the Raj Bhavan here Wednesday.

Khajuria apprised Governor about the implementation of Juvenile Justice (Care and protection of Children) Act, 2013 in the State and informed that Child Welfare Committees and JJ Boards are functional in all the 22 districts across the State and are actively addressing the cases of children in need of care and protection and children in conflict with law.

He requested Governor to nominate the Chairperson of SCOC so that vacant posts in CWCs and JJBs can be filled up, sought regularization of contractual staff working in the ICPS, transfer of funds by State Government to the State Child Protection Society (SCPS) as per the Guidelines of Union Ministry of Women and Child Development, creation of posts of 14 full time Principal Magistrates in remaining Districts of the State, directions to all Deputy Commissioners for identification and transfer of land to ICPS Department for construction of various types of Homes under the Act.

Governor assured Khajuria that necessary directions would be passed to the concerned departments regarding the issues raised by him and emphasised the vital importance of effectively fulfilling responsibilities assigned to the SCOC and SCPS for ensuring care and protection of children.