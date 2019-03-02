Mehta assumes office as Principal Secretary Finance

Rising Kashmir NewsJAMMU, MARCH 1:
Arun Kumar Mehta on Friday assumed office as Principal Secretary Finance as he formally took over the charge from outgoing Navin K Choudhary, now Principal Secretary Industries and Commerce.
As per an official, senior functionaries of Finance and allied departments were present on the occasion which was followed by an introductory cum review meeting.
Navin Choudhary gave the new Principal Secretary Finance a detailed resume of key functions and financial operations conducted by the department at various levels. He gave a brief on budgetary provisions , state’s kitty, sources of revenue, capital investments, system of fund allocations to departments and modes of payments including the funds under Centrally Sponsored Schemes.
Navin Choudhary also deliberated on the reform measures introduced to reinforce financial discipline during his tenure in the office.
The Principal Secretary Finance inquired about the working of Treasuries department, revenue generation targets and achievements of State taxes and Commercial Taxes Departments besides improvement in tax collection after the implementation of Goods and Services Tax regime, the official added.