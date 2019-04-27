Mehraj-ud-Din wins annual SP College road race

April 27, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Mehraj-ud-Din emerged winner in the annual college road race of SP College Srinagar held from Nehru Park to Nishat Garden here on Thursday. The run was flagged off at 6:00 am by the college Principal Dr Khurshid Ahmad Khan and around 100 athletes of the college participated in it.

The athletes ran via Nehru Park, Botanical Garden and culminated at Foreshore Road Nishat, covering a total distance of seven kilometers.

Mehraj took the lead by sprinting ahead of the rest of the competitors and finished first with a comfortable lead. He finished first with the timing of 24:5 minutes followed by Zaffar Abass with the timing of 26:4 minutes. Mohamamd Athar finished third with the timing of 28:3 minutes

Suhail Bashir,Irfan Ahmad Lone, Syed Ilyas Rizvi, Aqib Mohi-ud-Din, Ayaz Ahmad Mughal, Mir Haseeb and Sajad Ahamd Rahter finished fourth to tenth respectively.

The closing ceremony was held at the Nishat Garden in which trophies were given to first three position holders while medals were awarded to 10 position holders by the college Principal and senior faculty members.

At the concluding ceremony, Dr Khurshid Ahmad Khan, stressed upon the students to take part in all sports activities coming up during the year.

Dr Shah-e-Jehan Wani, Secretary Faculty Council briefed the students about the importance of sports and urged them to participate in more and more events to be organized by the sports board.

The events was organized by the College Sports Board headed by Owais Ahmad Wani Physical Director of the college, fully supported by its Convenor Prof. Niyaz Ahmad Wani.