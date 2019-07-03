Mehraj-ud-Din elected YSS Staff President

July 03, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Ministerial Staff of Youth Services & Sports Department J&K has elected Senior Assistant Mehraj-ud-Din Wani as the President of the Association.

The election was held here at Youth Hostel. Mohammad Saleem Makhdoomi was elected as Vice President for Kashmir Division and Vipan Kumar won the battle for the post of Vice President for Jammu Division with a huge margin. Fayaz Ahmed Wani was elected Secretary, Ashish Gupta Joint Secretary, Qazi Razi, Saqib Ali, Robert Mattoo Publicity Secretaries while as Mohsin Khan Treasurer of the Association. The other Executive Members of the Association are: Bashir Ahmed Dar, Farooq Ahmed Dar, Sajad Hussain, Mohammad Shafi, Davender Sharma, Sakeena Bano, Shaveta Pandita, Khalid Hameed Wani, Vijay Koul, Imtiyaz Ahmed, Kulbeer Singh, Mohammad Yaseen, Mohammad Saleem Kully, Sunil Kumar and Amarjeet Singh.