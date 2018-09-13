Mehjoor shines in Barbar Shah win

Srinagar, Sep 12:
In the ongoing JKCPC Srinagar Barbar Shah CC defeated Islamia College CC by 118 runs in the Quarterfinal match played here at Islamia College turf field, after winning the toss Islamia College Invited Barbar Shah CC to bat first, while batting first they scored a moderate total of 203 runs for the loss of 8 wickets in the allotted 35 overs, in which Imtiyaz made 49 while as Nazir and Umer scored 32 runs each.
In reply while Chasing the target Islamia College Xi were bundled out on 85 runs Courtesy speed star of Jammu and Kashmir Mehjoor Sofi who bowled 6 overs given away 18 runs and took 5 wickets for BarbarShah, Mehjoor is most talented speedy bowler of Jammu and Kashmir who has a good speed as well as swing but most of the times he has not been given chance to prove his talent, Mehjoor was last year in J&K Ranji team but was not included in playing Xi, recently he was not included in JKCA probables list. Ishfaq also took 2 wickets in this match.
BarbarShah XI won the match by 118 runs and qualifies for Semis. The tournament is organised by JKCA under the Aegis of BCCI.