Mehbooba’s victory will be defeat to anti- Kashmir forces: Veeri

April 20, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Vice-President Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Abdul Rahman Veeri on Friday said that former chief minister Mehbooba Mufti’s victory would be “defeat” to anti- Kashmir forces.

While touring various areas of South Kashmir’s Bijbehara urged people to vote for the PDP in coming polls so that the elements hell-bent to erode state’s unique position could be given a befitting reply.

Veeri termed PDP President Mehbooba Mufti who is contesting as a party candidate from Anantnag LS seat as a best person who could represent people in the parliament and defend the core interests of the state.

Veeri said that across Jammu and Kashmir, party functionaries, workers and activists en-masse support her in her every endeavour to get the state out of uncertainty and that people associated with the PDP have witnessed how amid the tumultuous times Mehbooba Mufti built the party brick by brick and made it a guiding force in Jammu and Kashmir’s political landscape.

Veeri said the PDP President has battled against various forces very bravely and the impression she has left on the minds of people is that she is actuated by high sense of fairness and impartiality.

He added that in spite of taking over in very trying circumstances, PDP President ran the government with integrity and caliber. Veeri said that from employing country’s best lawyers to defend Article 35-A in the Supreme Court to giving justice in Rasana case, the PDP president put everything including power at stake to defend the state from villainous elements.

Terming the coming elections a unique opportunity to defeat the divisive and communal elements en-masse, the PDP Vice President said that the time has come when the people of the state must in unison give a message loud and clear that any tinkering with its special status is unacceptable and impermissible in entirety.