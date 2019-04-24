About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
Write To us
Site Category Google
  • Search
April 24, 2019 | Junaid Kathju

Mehbooba’s ‘toffee, milk’ remark keeps voters away from her home turf

The “toffee and milk” remarks of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) President and former chief minister Mehbooba Mufti against the killing of youth in 2016 agitation is still haunting people in south Kashmir as they prefer to stay away from the polling booths in her home turf Anantnag parliamentary constituency.
Talking to Rising Kashmir, many people also accused PDP of betraying their trust by joining hands with the rightwing Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) after seeking votes to keep them at bay in 2014 assembly polls.
“How can we forget her toffee and milk remark? It is engraved on our hearts for the rest of our lives. We voted for PDP in 2014 but not anymore,” a group of youngsters outside polling station in Guree said.
In 2016, addressing a presser Mehbooba accompanied by Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh had said, “Had they (youth killed in 2016 agitation) gone to camps and police stations to buy toffees and milk.”
Admitting that south Kashmir was PDP’s hub, the youngsters said they felt betrayed by the party after joining hands with the BJP.
“They (PDP) befooled us by assuring to vote for them to keep BJP away, but later formed the government with them,” the youngsters said. “This time we are not voting.”
In three polling stations at the Government High School in Guree, of the 2778 voters, only 21 were polled until noon.
The resentment against PDP was quite visible as well at other polling booths as very less number of voters turned up to exercise their franchise.
In Mehbooba’s hometown, Bijbhera, only 2.04 percent voter turnout was recorded.
In six polling stations at PHE division where Mehbooba also cast her vote, of the total 4343 voters only 176 people voted before the cut off time.
Many polling booths in the town wore a deserted look due to minimal participation of people.
In four polling booths at Khanbal Government Higher Secondary School, only 113 people had cast their votes of the total 3583 registered voters.
The voter turnout was even less in Dialgam polling stations.
In three polling booths at the Government Middle School of the 1903 voters, only five had cast their vote.
In every assembly segment, people were recalling Mehbooba’s “toffee and milk” remark and PDP’s decision of entering into an alliance with the saffron party.
A group of men outside Khanbal Government Higher Secondary School said people no longer vote for PDP in their area.
“The killing of Burhan Wani changed everything here. Mehbooba’s milk and toffee remark still echoes in our ears. We can’t betray our martyrs’ anymore,” they said. “Now we will vote only when there is a plebiscite.”
Even though in Dooru, Verinag, Dhamhal, and Achabal where moderate participation of voters was witnessed, people were complaining about PDP’s handling of 2016 uprising and their decision for making inroads for BJP in the Valley.
“Who brought BJP into our secretariat? Who in 2016 ridiculed our martyrs by saying if they had come out to buy toffee and milk? We remember everything,” a group of elderly men at the Government Higher Secondary School in Achabal said.
The Anatnag district, spread over six assembly constituency, recorded 13.61 percent voter turnout with Anantnag recording 3.47 percent, Dooru 17.28 percent, Kokernag 19.36 percent, Shangus 15.9 percent, Bijbhera 2.04 percent and Pahalgam 20.37 percent.

 

 

 

Latest News

Govt employee on poll duty dies, 14 others injured in Anantnag accide ...

Govt employee on poll duty dies, 14 others injured in Anantnag accide ...

Apr 23 | Shafat Mir
Reasons by GoI to suspend of cross-LoC trade highly untenable and inde ...

Reasons by GoI to suspend of cross-LoC trade highly untenable and inde ...

Apr 23 | Agencies
13.61% polls recorded in Anantnag

13.61% polls recorded in Anantnag

Apr 23 | Rising Kashmir News
Easter Sunday bombings a revenge attack for Christchurch carnage: Lank ...

Easter Sunday bombings a revenge attack for Christchurch carnage: Lank ...

Apr 23 | Press Trust of India
At least 50 feared killed in landslide at Myanmar jade mine: police

At least 50 feared killed in landslide at Myanmar jade mine: police

Apr 23 | PTI/AFP
Anantnag LS Polls: 11.22% polls till 3 PM, highest 18.3% in Pahalgam, ...

Anantnag LS Polls: 11.22% polls till 3 PM, highest 18.3% in Pahalgam, ...

Apr 23 | Rising Kashmir News
MeT predicts light, moderate rains from 23 April night to 25 April for ...

MeT predicts light, moderate rains from 23 April night to 25 April for ...

Apr 23 | Rising Kashmir News
BJP leader demands ban on use of green flags

BJP leader demands ban on use of green flags

Apr 23 | Press Trust of India
MS orders closure of FP shops after contaminated injection dispensed t ...

MS orders closure of FP shops after contaminated injection dispensed t ...

Apr 23 | Agencies
Anantnag LS Polls: 4.79% polls till 11 AM, highest 9.5% in Kokernag

Anantnag LS Polls: 4.79% polls till 11 AM, highest 9.5% in Kokernag

Apr 23 | Rising Kashmir News
Bilkis Bano case: SC directs Gujarat govt to give Rs 50 lakh compensat ...

Bilkis Bano case: SC directs Gujarat govt to give Rs 50 lakh compensat ...

Apr 23 | Press Trust of India
Sunny Deol joins BJP, says party is his family

Sunny Deol joins BJP, says party is his family

Apr 23 | Press Trust of India
Shutdown observed in Kashmir on JRL

Shutdown observed in Kashmir on JRL's call

Apr 23 | Rising Kashmir News
5 SC benches start proceedings late

5 SC benches start proceedings late

Apr 23 | Press Trust of India
LS Polls Anantnag district: 0.27% polling in Bijbehara, 2.5% in Koker ...

LS Polls Anantnag district: 0.27% polling in Bijbehara, 2.5% in Koker ...

Apr 23 | Rising Kashmir News
Cop, civilian die of electric shock in Poonch

Cop, civilian die of electric shock in Poonch

Apr 23 | Agencies
Hundreds of vehicles stranded as traffic suspended on Srinagar-Jammu h ...

Hundreds of vehicles stranded as traffic suspended on Srinagar-Jammu h ...

Apr 23 | Agencies
EC bans Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu from campaigning

EC bans Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu from campaigning

Apr 23 | RK Web News
Train service suspended in Kashmir as polling underway in Anantnag PC

Train service suspended in Kashmir as polling underway in Anantnag PC

Apr 23 | Agencies
Sri Lankan military given sweeping powers after bombings

Sri Lankan military given sweeping powers after bombings

Apr 23 | PTI/AP
Anantnag LS Polls: Residents in most parts stayed indoors so far, says ...

Anantnag LS Polls: Residents in most parts stayed indoors so far, says ...

Apr 23 | Press Trust of India
Polling in third phase of Lok Sabha elections underway

Polling in third phase of Lok Sabha elections underway

Apr 23 | Press Trust of India
Archive

Digital Edition

Most Viewed


1
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
2
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
3
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
4
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
5
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
6
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
7
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
8
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
9
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
10
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
April 24, 2019 | Junaid Kathju

Mehbooba’s ‘toffee, milk’ remark keeps voters away from her home turf

              

The “toffee and milk” remarks of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) President and former chief minister Mehbooba Mufti against the killing of youth in 2016 agitation is still haunting people in south Kashmir as they prefer to stay away from the polling booths in her home turf Anantnag parliamentary constituency.
Talking to Rising Kashmir, many people also accused PDP of betraying their trust by joining hands with the rightwing Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) after seeking votes to keep them at bay in 2014 assembly polls.
“How can we forget her toffee and milk remark? It is engraved on our hearts for the rest of our lives. We voted for PDP in 2014 but not anymore,” a group of youngsters outside polling station in Guree said.
In 2016, addressing a presser Mehbooba accompanied by Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh had said, “Had they (youth killed in 2016 agitation) gone to camps and police stations to buy toffees and milk.”
Admitting that south Kashmir was PDP’s hub, the youngsters said they felt betrayed by the party after joining hands with the BJP.
“They (PDP) befooled us by assuring to vote for them to keep BJP away, but later formed the government with them,” the youngsters said. “This time we are not voting.”
In three polling stations at the Government High School in Guree, of the 2778 voters, only 21 were polled until noon.
The resentment against PDP was quite visible as well at other polling booths as very less number of voters turned up to exercise their franchise.
In Mehbooba’s hometown, Bijbhera, only 2.04 percent voter turnout was recorded.
In six polling stations at PHE division where Mehbooba also cast her vote, of the total 4343 voters only 176 people voted before the cut off time.
Many polling booths in the town wore a deserted look due to minimal participation of people.
In four polling booths at Khanbal Government Higher Secondary School, only 113 people had cast their votes of the total 3583 registered voters.
The voter turnout was even less in Dialgam polling stations.
In three polling booths at the Government Middle School of the 1903 voters, only five had cast their vote.
In every assembly segment, people were recalling Mehbooba’s “toffee and milk” remark and PDP’s decision of entering into an alliance with the saffron party.
A group of men outside Khanbal Government Higher Secondary School said people no longer vote for PDP in their area.
“The killing of Burhan Wani changed everything here. Mehbooba’s milk and toffee remark still echoes in our ears. We can’t betray our martyrs’ anymore,” they said. “Now we will vote only when there is a plebiscite.”
Even though in Dooru, Verinag, Dhamhal, and Achabal where moderate participation of voters was witnessed, people were complaining about PDP’s handling of 2016 uprising and their decision for making inroads for BJP in the Valley.
“Who brought BJP into our secretariat? Who in 2016 ridiculed our martyrs by saying if they had come out to buy toffee and milk? We remember everything,” a group of elderly men at the Government Higher Secondary School in Achabal said.
The Anatnag district, spread over six assembly constituency, recorded 13.61 percent voter turnout with Anantnag recording 3.47 percent, Dooru 17.28 percent, Kokernag 19.36 percent, Shangus 15.9 percent, Bijbhera 2.04 percent and Pahalgam 20.37 percent.

 

 

 

News From Rising Kashmir

;