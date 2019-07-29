Mehbooba’s remarks on protecting JK’s identity travesty of history: NC

July 29, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Jammu and Kashmir National Conference on Sunday express amusement over the recent statement of Mehbooba Mufti on protecting State’s identity as travesty of History, saying that it was her who sowed what the people are reaping now.

Party general secretary Haji Ali Muhammad Sagar said the remarks of Mehbooba Mufti on the protection of state’s identity mock the miseries of people which she unleashed on them during her reign in power. “The undertakings of Mehbooba Mufti on the protection of state’s identity are scornful. We didn’t see her protect the identity of the state when she rolled back the order of hoisting state flag on government vehicles. Why didn’t she protect the unique identity of our state when the state’s unique constitutional identity was questioned by her former coalition partner in Supreme Court? What good was left in the name of our fiscal autonomy was obliterated during her reign. She was the one who crawled before BJP, when she was just told to bend. It was she who sacrificed the very fiscal autonomy of the state before BJP to ascend the altar of power. When in power she opened the flood gates of the state for BJP and RSS, and now she has the audacity to say that she will protect the states identity. People remember how she extended SARFAESI, GST, and NFSC to the state. She snatched the food from the plate of poor by implementing National Food Security Act in the state; she audaciously got GST implemented in the state pushing thousands of people associated with Handicrafts to duress. She took no time to implement SARFAESI act in the state. How can she protect the state’s identity now when she couldn’t do it when she was enjoying power with BJP?”

Sagar said Mehbooba stand no chance to absolve her from the torments she unleashed on the people of Kashmir. “Her assertions look like post dated cheques of a crumbling bank. Had PDP president and the Ex-Chief minister shed tears when our youth were devoured upon in 2016, it would have had any impact. One may inquire from her as to where was her concern for people when the people of Kashmir were subjected to worst of human rights violations. It was during her tenure that people were used as human shield; where her sympathy and empathy was for those who were blinded, bruised during her tenure. People are a good judge of her character and her stint in power,” he said.

Sagar said when enjoying power with BJP she had no concern for state’s identity, “The detailed response of the state government to be filled in the Supreme Court on the issue of Art 35-A never got her approval. She had shelved it to save her government. Moreover no gimmickry can help her gain the confidence of people. She has lost it for all times. If people had trusted her to defend state’s identity she wouldn’t have come third in the parliament elections. She stands no chance,” he said.

“When enjoying the benefits of power, she had bolted her mouth. People who had voted for her, and reposed their faith in her were dejected by her changed outlook. People still remember how sordidly she mocked the death and misery of hundreds of families who had to shoulder the coffins of their beloved, with her ‘Milk Toffee’ remarks.”