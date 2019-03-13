Mehbooba’s newfound reverence for Mirwaiz, a steep spur of opportunism: NC

March 13, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Jammu and Kashmir National Conference on Tuesday expressed surprise over Mehbooba Mufti’s recent statement wherein she had condemned summoning of Mirwaiz by NIA saying that the statement coming from her is “a steep expression of political opportunism and shamelessness.”

Party’s Chief spokesperson Aga Syed Ruhullah Mehdi in a statement issued from party headquarters said that Mehbooba Mufti has surpassed all conceivable degrees of political opportunism and willfulness. “Mehbooba Mufti who after her opportunistic tie-up with BJP unleashed unrelenting crackdown on the Hurriyat leadership. It was she who facilitated the entrance of NIA in Kashmir; she was the one who allowed NIA to set up their offices in our state. Now she has the gumption to shed crocodile tears in a disgraceful bid to make amends to the wrongs she committed on the people of Kashmir,” adding,

“Mehbooba Mufti has forgotten to mention that it was during her tenure that case against Mirwaiz Umar Farooq was registered in 2017. Why didn’t Mehbooba remember his status as a religious leader then when she allowed NIA to file the case against Mirwaiz and others?”

“It’s a fact that she tied up with BJP to save her party in 2016. Later in 2018 when BJP withdrew from the government she didn’t have the courage to recommend dissolution of the assembly. That decision of her of not dissolving the assembly opened the state to the longest stint of central rule since 1996 and allowed BJP to make far-reaching changes attacking our special status using Raj Bhawan,” Ruhullah said adding, “It was she who presided unrelenting tribulation on people here in shape of mass blinding, CASO’s, massive crackdowns.”

“Mehbooba Mufti’s theatrical performances are adding salt to the miseries of people that will take a lifetime to heal. People remember how she clung on to chair shutting her eyes to the miseries of people. The youth of the state, particularly remember the unprecedented reign of persecution and harassment under her rule,” he said.

“There are no buyers for Mehbooba Mufti’s drama. The people have seen it with their bare eyes. No passing the buck and theatrics can absolve her of the role she played in destroying Kashmir,” he said adding, “It was in Mehbooba’s tenure as chief minister that the Jamia Masjid was seized for months altogether. It was during her stint as chief minister that the people were not allowed to offer prayers at Jamia Masjid for many consecutive weeks. Where was her reverence for Mirwaiz when she barred him from delivering Friday sermons for months all together?” he said.

While flaying Mehbooba Mufti for her gimmickry Ruhullah said, “Mehbooba even lobbied with the center to save some of her colleagues from the clutches of NIA. Why didn’t she pursue the case of Mirwaiz and others? People are fed up of her political waywardness.”

“Times have changed; she should employ some other approach to garner support. There is no household in J&K particularly in south Kashmir that hasn’t an ordeal to narrate they faced after PDP hobnobbed with BJP,” said Ruhullah.

