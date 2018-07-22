Mehbooba’s claim that MLAs threatened to leave PDP false: BJP

Advises PDP President to use energy, time for Kashmir peace
Press Trust of IndiaSrinagar/Jammu, July 21:
The BJP Saturday termed as falsehood former Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti's statement that her MLAs were being "threatened" with NIA raids to leave the party.
"The statement of Mehbooba reflects that she is suffering from frustration and is now banking on lies to gain public sympathy to hide her failures," a spokesman of the BJP said in a statement here.
In an interview to a TV channel, the PDP president said her party MLAs were being "coerced and threatened" to leave the party with NIA raids.
The BJP spokesman said Mehbooba’s claims that her party's members are receiving threats from the NIA are "false" as she is not able to set her house in order.
"The statement is nothing but a falsehood as the fact remains that she is not able to set her house in order as there is a mass rebellion in the PDP..," he said
"Blaming New Delhi for breaking her party is a move to reach out to people to do away with all her wrongdoings she did as the head of the state," the spokesman added.
He said if Mehbooba’s claims have some weight or are based on truth, she should not shy away from naming the PDP leaders or members who have been threatened by the NIA.
"Mehbooba is known for shedding crocodile tears for gaining public support to keep her sinking boat floating. At times, she claims that if New Delhi tries to break the PDP, more people like (JKLF chief) Mohammad Yasin Malik or (Hizbul Mujahideen chief) Syed Salahudin will be born.
"But the fact remains, all these things are mere ploys and political gimmicks to befool people and to toe the separatist line just to tell people that she was not going to compromise, which is far from truth. She is feeling isolated at present," he said.
The spokesman said the BJP leadership has clarified that it is not interested in any horse-trading or formation of government and the party's sole agenda at present is to ensure peace and development in J&K through governor's rule. Meanwhile, senior BJP leader and former Jammu and Kashmir deputy chief minister Kavinder Gupta said Mehbooba should utilise her energy and time for restoration of peace in Kashmir instead of making “irresponsible statements” against the erstwhile partner.
“Mehbooba should utilise her energy and time to work on ground for the development and peace in the Valley instead of making irresponsible statements and levelling allegations which not only further tarnish her image as a politician but also invite resentment from the general public,” Gupta said in a statement here.
He said Mehbooba had levelled false charges against the Union government and the BJP of horse trading and luring her party MLAs. "She is now dragging NIA in her politics of frustration, she has made it clear that she does not respect the premier agencies in the country."
Gupta said Mehbooba can go to any extent to cover her failure to keep her party intact.
"Her own failure to take MLAs together has resulted into revolt within the party and there is no role of the BJP or Union government for the developments taking place in the PDP after coalition breakup in the state last month," he said.