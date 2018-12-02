Mehbooba writes to PM on opening of ShardhaPeeth route

‘It will help pull JK out of miseries through diplomatic, political means’
YawarHussainSrinagar, Dec 1:
Peoples Democratic Party president and former chief minister Mehbooba Mufti Saturday wrote to Prime Minister NarendraModi and urged him to consider opening of the route for Shardhapeeth pilgrimage site in Pakistan administered Kashmir (PAK).
Mehbooba's letter to the Prime Minister comes days after the Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan while speaking at the Kartarpur corridor opening ceremony had hinted that the country would open the Shardapeeth pilgrimage route for the Kashmiri Pandit community.
Terming the Shardapeeth pilgrimage an "outstanding relic of Kashmir's glowing history", Mehbooba in a letter to PM wrote, I am sure you would kindly have this request considered on priority."
She said even though the possible opening of the Shardhpeeth would be a measure specific to the Kashmiri Pandit community, but it would be welcomed by every citizen of the state.
"It would considerably help in addressing the feeling of despondency in a major section of population," reads Mehbooba's letter.
The PDP President said the opening of the route would fit very well in the vision of pulling J&K out of its miseries through diplomatic and political means.
"J&K can be taken away from death and destruction we witness with unending regularity," she wrote.
Mehbooba further stated that Kashmiri Pandit community fighting for the opening of the route met her recently and urged her to plead their case with the Government of India (GoI).
"Kartarpur has encouraged the Pandit community to see a possibility of the pilgrimage to the Shardapeeth in the same spirit. Our belief is strengthened by the reported offer of Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan to allow it along with pilgrimage to Katas Raj," reads her letter.
Mehbooba further stated that the Shardapeeth not only connects the people of the sate to their cultural and intellectual roots but it is an important pilgrimage for the Kashmiri Pandits.
She said that PDP has always considered people-to-people contact between India and Pakistan as an important confidence building measure.
"We have repeatedly been advocating reopening of traditional routes connecting our country through J&K with the world around us," she said.
She said the initiatives taken by the government of India under former prime ministers have resulted in opening of Muzafarabad and Rawalakot routes even though the "full" potential of those routes has not yet to be realized.
She said the opening of Kurtarpur has presented another "window of opportunity" to India.
