Mehbooba welcomes Master Tasaduq into party fold

Srinagar, Oct 6:
Congress leader Master TasaduqHussain on Saturday joined Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti welcomed him into the party fold.
Hailing the services rendered by Hussain for the non-affluent and downtrodden people, Mehbooba Mufti stated that Hussian has been among the founding members of the Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Democratic Party and his rejoining is a welcome measure.
Hussain on the occasion stated that the issues being confronted by the people of Jammu and Kashmir are immense and that it is the PDP alone that can face those challenges and end the hardships the already perturbed masses of the state are facing at present.
He added that the reason for him to resign from the Congress is that the party has plethora of compulsions due to being a political party at the national level. He added the Congress has no exclusivity vis-a-vis Kashmir and it views the state from New Delhi’s prism. Hussain said strong regional force like PDP is the only platform wherefrom people hope that their sufferings could get mitigated. “PDP has always been at a forefront since its inception to resolve Kashmir and accord its people a dignified way of living. I believe with utmost certainty that PDP alone can get the state out of the squalid conditions and every peace loving citizen of Jammu and Kashmir is duty bound to strengthen it and democratise its mission all across,” Hussain said.