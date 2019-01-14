Mehbooba welcomes GoI's decision to allow Pak Indus waters team to visit India

AgenciesSrinagar
Welcoming Government of India’s decision to allow a Pakistani delegation to inspect the Chenab basin under Indus Water Treaty provisions, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) president Mehbooba Mufti on Monday said India and Pakistan should collectively work on similar interstate agreements which will benefit them in the best interest of peace.
Mehbooba, who is the former chief minister of the state, said that this treaty has survived in spite of all odds and confrontations between the two neighbours.
“Glad to know that GoI has agreed to the visit of a Pakistani delegation for inspection of the Chenab basin under Indus Water Treaty provisions,” Mehbooba wrote on micro-blogging site twitter.
Meanwhile, Mehbooba questioned the filing of chargesheet by police in the JNU sedition case of 2016. Reacting to the development she wrote on twitter "No surprises here. We are months away from the 2019 general election and like always, using Kashmiris to score extra political points with the Indian electorate has become somewhat of a pre - requisite," adding in another tweet "Timing of the chargesheet couldnt be any more suspicious. When UPA was in power, it decided to send Afzal Guru to the gallows and to this day J&K is paying a price."