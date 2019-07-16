Mehbooba welcomes Geelani's statement on KPs return to Kashmir

July 16, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Welcoming the statement of hardline Hurriyat Conference (HC) chairman Syed Ali Shah Geelani that ‘he wholeheartedly wants the Kashmiri Pandits to return and live in the valley’, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) president Mehbooba Mufti on Tuesday said that it is a sentiment that is shared by Kashmiri Muslims.



The former chief minister of J&K, said the vacuum created by their (Kashmiri Pandits) "exodus" cannot be filled unless they return with honour and dignity.



Responding to a report about Geelani's statement on KPs return, Mehbooba tweeted "Welcome Geelani Sahabs statement. Its a sentiment shared by Kashmiri Muslims who want their Pandit brethren to come back home. The vacuum created by their exodus can’t be filled unless they return with honour & dignity."