Mehbooba welcomes decision, thanks PM, HM

If militants don’t respond, they will stand exposed: Omar
Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, May 16:
Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti Wednesday welcomed the Government of India (GoI’) decision to not launch any security operations in Jammu and Kashmir during the Muslim fasting month of Ramzan.
"The decision would go a long way in healing the wounds of people of the state who have been suffering the pain of violence and uncertainty for the past three decades or so. What best a time to go for this decision than the onset of holy month of Ramadan which promotes values of patience, self-restraint and tolerance," Mehbooba said.
She said the ceasefire would also provide the necessary breather to the people, who have been craving for it so long.
She thanked the Government of India (GoI) particularly Prime Minister NarendraModi and Home Minister Rajnath Singh for the "historic decision".
"This marks the beginning of listening of the story of pain of the state's people by the country's leadership," she said.
The CM appealed to all stakeholders to reciprocate positively to the gesture aimed at giving relief to the people of the state who have seen enough "torment and tragedy".
Mehbooba also thanked political parties who backed her idea of 'cessation of hostilities' during a meeting convened by her recently.
Earlier the chief minister thanked the Centre in a post on Twitter.
"I wholeheartedly welcome the Ramadan ceasefire & would like to thank @narendramodiji and @rajnathsinghji for their personal intervention. My gratitude also to the leaders & parties who participated in the All Party Meeting & helped build consensus towards this announcement (sic)," Mehbooba tweeted.
She said Ramadan is a harbinger of peace and such a decision will go a long way in creating a peaceful and amicable environment for a sustained dialogue.
Former Chief Minister and opposition National Conference working president Omar Abdullah also welcomed the ceasefire announcement.
"On the demand of all political parties (except the BJP, which had opposed it) the Centre has announced a unilateral ceasefire,” he tweeted.
Omar further said now if the militants don't respond in kind, they will stand exposed as the true enemies of the people.