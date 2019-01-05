About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Mehbooba welcome SC decision to set up new bench on Masjid-Mandir issue

Published at January 05, 2019 04:59 PM 0Comment(s)786views


Agencies

Srinagar

Welcoming the decision of the Supreme Court (SC) to constitute a bench for Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir issue, former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti on Saturday demanded punishment to those who demolished the mosque.

Taking to micro-blogging site twitter, President of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) said “Honourable SC’s decision to constitute a bench for Babri Masjid / Mandir issue is a welcome step .
There is also a need to ensure punishment is meted out to those who demolished the Babri Masjid so that such acts are not repeated in the future” .

She further tweeted that “Had the culprits responsible for 84 Sikh riots been punished, the country wouldn't have witnessed Bombay, Meerut, Gujarat and other infamous massacres” .

