Mehbooba warns of 2008-like uprising

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Dec 02:
Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) President and former chief minister Mehbooba Mufti Sunday warned the Governor’s administration of 2008-like uprising if it does not withdraw orders on Permanent Resident Certificate (PRC) rules and J&K Bank.
“An unwanted order for land transfer was also issued in 2008 and a public uprising across Kashmir forced the then government to withdraw the order immediately and this time when Governor has issued similar unwanted orders on Permanent Resident Certificate rules and J&K Bank, I warn Governor’s administration of 2008-like public uprising if it does not withdraw both the orders immediately and forthwith,” Mehbooba said.
Saying that all the political parties PDP, NC and others were on the same page as far as the rules governing Permanent Resident Certificates and Jammu and Kashmir Bank were concerned, Mehbooba expressed her surprise over the Governor’s non-stop tendencies of issuing unwanted controversial orders like Amendment in J&K Municipal Act, J&K Bank, and PRC rules.
Saying that her PDP, particularly the patron late Mufti Mohammad Sayeed, had also warned the then government over the land transfer to the controversial Amarnath shrine board in 2008, Mehbooba said, “The government withdrew the order but it was too late. We along with NC are on the same page as far as the special status of Jammu Kashmir is concerned and urge the government to immediately withdraw the orders on PRC and J&K Bank or be prepared to face a 2008-like stir. I as chief minister also resisted such moves and during my address to August 15 day parade at Bakhshi Stadium Srinagar, I declared that PDP, NC and other like-minded parties are on the same page as far as the special status of Jammu Kashmir is concerned. We planned to form a government with the support of NC and Congress only to protect the special status of the State but the Governor foiled this attempt.”