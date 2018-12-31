Mehbooba warns Govt forces against torturing families of militants

‘It creates more problems than it solves’
Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Dec 30:
Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) President and former chief minster Mehbooba Mufti Sunday expressed concern over the reports about families of militants being targeted by the government forces and cautioned that such methods would further deepen the alienation in Kashmir.
A PDP spokesman said Mehbooba on Sunday visited various areas of south Kashmir’s Pulwama district and during her visit met a woman, who was recently arrested in custody by male Police officers just because she was a militant’s sister.
Mufti was appraised by the woman’s family that her husband and his brother continue to remain under detention and both have been tortured in custody, the PDP spokesman said.
According to the PDP spokesman, Mehbooba while assuring the family that she would take up the matter with the Governor and Director General of Police, said that the family members of the militants being innocent should not in any way be harassed.
“Methods such as these have failed in the past and will fail again. Such repressive measures only deepen the alienation,” she said.
Mehbooba also demanded that militants should be dealt as individuals and their families who have nothing to do with the actions of their children should be spared and not targeted.
“Police and other government forces cannot function outside the ambit of law. That will create more problems than it solves. On the one side, we have been making claims that we want to take youngsters away from violent methods but on the other hand, it seems that the government is doing everything to push them further into this unending cycle of violence,” she said.