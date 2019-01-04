Mehbooba visits slain militant’s family, asks Guv to ‘rein in’ forces

Architect of Operation All Out now going from one militant home to next to rehabilitate her badly-damaged reputation: Omar
Sajad hits out at both PDP, NC; PDP accuses PC of using ‘political ikhwanis’
Junaid KathjuSrinagar, Jan 03:
Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) President and former chief minister Mehbooba Mufti Thursday visited the family of a slain militant in south Kashmir's Shopian district and urged Governor Satya Pal Malik to issue directions to the government forces not to harass the families of the militants.
Talking to media persons, Mehbooba said the Governor should issue give clear directions to the government forces not to “harass” families of the militants while fighting militancy in the State.
Mehbooba visited the family of the slain Hizb-ul-Mujahideen militant Muhammad Idris Sultan at his native Safanagri village Thursday afternoon.
This is Mehbooba’s second visit to a family of militants during the past five days.
On Sunday, she visited Patipora village of Pulwama and met Rubina, who was allegedly harassed by Police for being a militant’s sister.
Calling Police a “disciplined force”, Mehbooba said Police did not want to indulge in harassing militant families and that “the directions in this regard seemed to be coming from somewhere else”.
“I am sure that Police doesn’t want to do it but the directions are coming from somewhere and families of militants are being harassed,” she said.
Mehbooba said as the chief minister she had directed Police and other government forces in Manigam that while you fight militancy, “the families of militants should not be harassed”.
Meanwhile, Mehbooba’s visit to the militant’s family led to a verbal brawl between National Conference (NC) and PDP, while Peoples Conference (PC) Chairman Sajad Lone also chipped in with his remarks.
Taking a jibe at Mehbooba, NC Vice President and former chief minister, Omar Abdullah, called her the “architect” and the “overseer” of “Operation All Out” that killed hundreds of militants since 2015.
Taking to micro-blogging website Twitter, Omar said Mehbooba’s visit to the militant’s home was an attempt to rehabilitate her “badly damaged reputation”.
“The architect of Operation All-out & the overseer of the operations that killed hundreds of militants since 2015 is now going from one militant home to the next trying to rehabilitate a badly damaged reputation (sic),” Omar tweeted.
He alleged that in the government, Mehbooba “sanctioned” deaths of militants to “appease Bharatiya Janata Party” and now was using “dead militants” to appease the voter.
“She used militants by sanctioning their deaths to appease the BJP and now she uses dead militants to try to appease the voter. Just how gullible does she think people are (sic)?” Omar tweeted.
In reply to Omar’s tweet, PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti said her visit to “helpless families” should not trouble him.
“@OmarAbdullah My visiting these helpless families shouldn't trouble you , rather we all should try to reach out to them as they can not be left at the mercy of others (sic),” Mehbooba tweeted. “It was your duty as an opposition leader to reach out to these families , just like I did during your tenure as CM. I visited families that lost members who were killed during fake encounter at Manchil , during 2010 unrest & Shopian rape and murder case (sic).”
The PDP’s official twitter handle - J&K PDP- also targeted Omar for his tweets by terming him “a person who inherited massacres” and whose party (NC) rigged elections for power.
“PDP believes in outreach with its own people whatever the circumstances be. @jkpdp would like to know if you are offended with @MehboobaMufti outreach or just it is typical NC politics to bleed innocents to death by way of Ikwanis (sic),” J&K PDP tweeted. “Very unfortunate that a person who inherited massacres and whose party is responsible for pushing Kashmiris in uncertainty by rigging elections for power is saying this all. You should rather act as party & reachout to people as it’s a collective responsibility @OmarAbdullah (sic).”
The PDP accused the NC for “legalised violence” and “plunder in the form of ikhwan”.
“Wonder if it is @jkpdp outreach to wounded that offends u, or the very idea of reconciliation NC hates because it will make you introspect, or both. Those who legalised violence & plunder in the form of ikhwan r surely experienced enough to speak on appeasement @OmarAbdullah,” the J&K PDP tweeted.
The PDP also charged Omar for his role in 2002 Godhra riots and raked up Shopian rape case and Machil fake encounter.
“And yet somehow you get to pontificate because your role was exemplary in 2002 when Muslims were barbarically massacred in Godhra? When our dignity was raped in Shopian & yet somehow they had “drowned” or during Macchil fake encounter? All that for what, a VP seat?” it said.
Hitting back, Omar accused Mehbooba for “exploiting” people’s pain.
“That’s the problem you only reach these people in opposition. Unlike you I prefer not to exploit their pain while in opposition only to forget all about it in power. Different horses for different courses....... (sic),” Omar said.
Omar also reminded Mehbooba her infamous words of “doodh ya toffee” which she said during a news conference in reference to killing of youths in 2016 by the hands of government forces.
“Boss if you can live with the hypocrisy of your actions who am I to be offended. Where was this outreach while you were sucking up to the BJP? I suppose the ‘woh kya doodh ya toffee laney gayey they’ was part of this famed ‘outreach (sic),’” he tweeted.
Joining the bandwagon, Sajad Lone called both NC and PDP as “dynasties” and credited them for 2010 and 2016 innocent killings.
“The two dynasties r at it again. Enacting theatre. A month or so back both were squeaky clean. Now the gloves r off. Accuse each other by the day confer by the night. Winking on twitter hoodwinking en masse. One has 2010 to his credit the other has 2016 to her credit (sic),” Lone tweeted.
In reply, J&K PDP accused Sajad and his party of advocating gun and pushing youth toward militancy by using “political ikhwanis”.
“People & parties who advocated Gun and pushed youth into Militancy by using political Ikhwans idea and proxies to defame Kashmir cause are now claiming to be the aspirants of change. Sheer hypocrisy @sajadlone (sic),” J&K PDP tweeted.
After the fall of BJP-PDP government in June this year, Mehbooba is finding hard to retain its lost ground in the Valley especially in south Kashmir which was once known as PDP’s bastion.
In November this year, NC and PDP had agreed to join hands to form a new government before Governor Satya Pal Malik dissolved the assembly.