Mehbooba visits inspector Arshad’s residence

June 19, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

People's Democratic Party (PDP) President and former Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti Tuesday visited the residence of slain Police Officer Arshid Ahmad Khan to express solidarity with the bereaved family.

Mehbooba while condoling Arshid's demise expressed solidarity with his family members and prayed for their strength and patience to deal with this great loss.

She said the unresolved conflict is claiming precious human lives, destroying families and orphaning children in hordes. Mehbooba pitched for the end of violence and bloodshed and hoped that the saner voices will prevail to resolve the conflict and end people’s sufferings in Jammu and Kashmir.