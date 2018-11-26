About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Mehbooba urges GoI to take up Kartarpur like initiatives in Kashmir

Published at November 26, 2018 02:20 PM 0Comment(s)513views


Rising Kashmir News

Srinagar

Former Chief Minister and President Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Mehbooba Mufti on Monday said in a statement “instead of bloodshed and attempts to enforce silence of graveyard, Kashmir can be resolved through Kartarpur like initiatives.”

Mehbooba said that the decision taken by Pakistan is “appreciable” and same was reciprocated with “grace and statesmanship by the leadership of our country”. 

“Bold, honest and humanitarian initiatives are needed to resolve Jammu and Kashmir problem. It is worthwhile to witness that Kartarpur corridor was opened on a day when so many human lives were taken by terrorism in Mumbai in 2009. If we continue with this response, there is no reason why Jammu and Kashmir problem should not be settled,” she said.

The PDP chief also pitched for the opening of Sharda shrine corridor in Kashmir across the LOC where Hindu devotees and pilgrims could go without hassle.

“Trigger happy approach will not solve the Jammu and Kashmir problem. Confidence building measures,  dialogue and reconciliation are the only ways that could protect the state from an apocalypse,” Mehbooba said.

