Mehbooba to contest LS polls from Anantnag

March 23, 2019 | Yawar Hussain

People’s Democratic Party (PDP) Saturday announced that its president and former chief minister, Mehbooba Mufti will contest the Lok Sabha polls from Anantnag constituency.

While the party additional general secretary and Shia leader Aga Mohsin will contest the elections from Srinagar constituency, PDP announced in a press conference here.

However, PDP has decided not field candidates from Jammu and Udhampur seats in order to not let the "secular" vote divide.